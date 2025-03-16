Jennifer Lopez’s new beau revealed as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner cozy up

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly cozying up to a hunky co-star after getting divorce from Ben Affleck, and it’s no other than Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

This is a dream come true for Goldstein, who has previously admitted to liking Lopez. The duo is set to star opposite each other in the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance.

And an insider told Radar Online: "There is a real fizzing chemistry between the two which comes amid claims that Affleck is back in the arms of his other ex-wife Jennifer Garner. So perhaps there's a bit if revenge in this new friendship if it goes to the next level.’

"After a very tough start to 2025, Jennifer can't wait to start a new project, and it certainly helps that she will be working with a very handsome and smart star like Brett," he added.

Shrinking writer and star Goldstein revealed his crush over Lopez during an episode of his podcast Films To Be Buried With. He dubbed the 2019 film Hustlers the “sexiest” movie of the decade and went on to praise the Kiss of the Spiderwoman star for her age-defying looks and a steamy scene with Constance Wu.

"It's really good on every level," he said of the film, adding: "F------ hell! 50! She's 50! I love her!"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and filed for divorce in 2024. Now, the Batman Vs Superman actor i rumored to be getting back with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.