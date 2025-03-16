 
Geo News

Thomas Markle stirs ‘anger and grief' in Meghan Markle yet again

Meghan Markle is overwhelmed right now with feelings towards her father Thomas Markle

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Thomas Markle stirs ‘anger and grief in Meghan Markle yet again
Thomas Markle stirs ‘anger and grief' in Meghan Markle yet again

Meghan Markle is reportedly engulfed in overwhelming anger and grief over her Thomas Markle’s decision to jump into the backlash that’s being thrown her way.

The news has been shared by OK magazine, and according to a trauma and Brainspotting psychologist named Stefan Walters, its proving difficult.

“It’s similar to couples who divorce and wish they could just go their own way to forget each other forever.”

“But if you share blood and DNA, as Meghan does with her family, there’s always going to be a connection, they’re always going to be entwined and entangled in a way.”

And thus “when there’s an estrangement, whatever form that takes, it can be painful and hurtful to be reminded of that connection,” the psychologist explained.

The expert didn’t end there either, and hinted that similar feelings might also be present on the other side because “the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. So the fact these people still feel a need to talk about Meghan suggests there are still feelings there, maybe sadness, and anger and grief, and it’s probably the same for Meghan too. It brings up that sense that they’re still emotionally connected on some level.”

Before concluding he also added, “Meghan seems to be processing it in her own way, whether that might be through therapy, or talking to Harry, we don’t know what she’s doing. But bringing it into the public sphere isn’t edifying and it doesn’t serve anyone well.”

Helena Bonham Carter says ex Tim Burton came from 'dog land'
Helena Bonham Carter says ex Tim Burton came from 'dog land'
Justin Bieber's heartwarming sibling moment comes into view
Justin Bieber's heartwarming sibling moment comes into view
Jennifer Lopez recruiting Ed Sheeran, Raye for new project: Source
Jennifer Lopez recruiting Ed Sheeran, Raye for new project: Source
Meghan Markle's Netflix series seen as power move despite criticism
Meghan Markle's Netflix series seen as power move despite criticism
Katy Perry aspires to get Taylor Swift like success: Report
Katy Perry aspires to get Taylor Swift like success: Report
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas add fuel to romance rumors with new outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas add fuel to romance rumors with new outing
Meghan Markle is standing at a make or break without any consequences?
Meghan Markle is standing at a make or break without any consequences?
Meghan Markle sends alarm bells ringing by ‘spreading herself too thin'
Meghan Markle sends alarm bells ringing by ‘spreading herself too thin'