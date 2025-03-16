Thomas Markle stirs ‘anger and grief' in Meghan Markle yet again

Meghan Markle is reportedly engulfed in overwhelming anger and grief over her Thomas Markle’s decision to jump into the backlash that’s being thrown her way.

The news has been shared by OK magazine, and according to a trauma and Brainspotting psychologist named Stefan Walters, its proving difficult.

“It’s similar to couples who divorce and wish they could just go their own way to forget each other forever.”

“But if you share blood and DNA, as Meghan does with her family, there’s always going to be a connection, they’re always going to be entwined and entangled in a way.”

And thus “when there’s an estrangement, whatever form that takes, it can be painful and hurtful to be reminded of that connection,” the psychologist explained.

The expert didn’t end there either, and hinted that similar feelings might also be present on the other side because “the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference. So the fact these people still feel a need to talk about Meghan suggests there are still feelings there, maybe sadness, and anger and grief, and it’s probably the same for Meghan too. It brings up that sense that they’re still emotionally connected on some level.”

Before concluding he also added, “Meghan seems to be processing it in her own way, whether that might be through therapy, or talking to Harry, we don’t know what she’s doing. But bringing it into the public sphere isn’t edifying and it doesn’t serve anyone well.”