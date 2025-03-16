 
Katy Perry aspires to get Taylor Swift like success: Report

Katy Perry is reportedly feeling upset after latest album, '143' , fail

March 16, 2025

Katy Perry is reportedly anxious about her upcoming tour.

After ending her last tour in 2017, the Roar songstress is reportedly upset by looking at the “mortifying” ticket sales.

For those unversed, the songbird’s latest work 143 failed to impress fans and critics alike.

As for her upcoming tour, a source told In Touch the tour is “in support of an album that didn’t do the numbers that her previous albums have, so it’s only natural for her to worry that it might not draw the fans, which would be so embarrassing.”

However, pals have advised the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom not to panic as the struggling economy has been contributed to the low level of ticket sales.

“A lot of people in her camp are trying to stay upbeat about it and insisting that it’s not on her, that it’s because the economy isn’t doing well,” a second insider noted.

Nonetheless, they pointed out that Katy does not see eye to eye with them because “when you consider Taylor Swift just had the highest grossing concert tour in all of history.”

“She brought in $2 billion so people are clearly willing to spend money, it’s just a matter of what artist they are willing to spend it on,” the insider remarked in conclusion.

