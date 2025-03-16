Kanye West makes shocking statement amid marital troubles?

There are reports that claimed Bianca Censori and Kanye West had not been doing well. Amid this, the latter appeared in public with a mysterious woman.



His outing with the unknown woman seemed to less likely spark an intense speculation if she was not a look-like of his wife.

The Donda hitmaker hosted his Sunday service gospel choice, during which he was snapped with the woman.

According to Page Six, she had an eerie resemble to the Yeezy's architect but for her fashion's choice, the outlet said, the woman followed Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Earlier, an insider told Page Six that Bianca had “had enough” of West’s stunts. “She told him that’s not who she is and that she can’t be associated with that."

“He’s saying that he has dominion over her, and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus," the bird chirped.

However, the same outlet reported later, quoting a source, that Kanye and Bianca have called off the divorce and decided to give their marriage another chance.