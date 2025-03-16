Meghan Markle gets major chance to save face amid controversy

Royal expert claimed the renewal of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is a chance for her to save face after harsh criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, is also set to launch her new lifestyle brand As Ever, which includes floral sprinkles, crepe mix, and jams.

According to an expert, the second season of Megha’s Netflix show may give her brand the push it needs.

Although With Love, Meghan received mixed reviews, a second season allows her to stay in the public eye and keep conversations going, noted royal correspondent Sarah Hewson.

“There's a few of the products on there [on the website], the floral sprinkles, the flower petals, the crepe mix and various different jams,” she told The Sun.

“They're not on sale yet. They're still coming. The Netflix stores are going to be launching soon. I think it saves face for Meghan that she can get a second series.

“It didn't bomb after one series, she can say it was recommissioned.

“But we'll have to see what more there is. Because, you know, having watched all eight episodes, it's pretty formulaic.”