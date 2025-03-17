Hilaria Baldwin opens up about mean people who attack her accent

The wife of Alec Baldwin, Hilaria recently got honest about all the hate she’s suffered at the public’s hand, all because of her accent.

The 41-year-old shared everything on the latest installment of The Baldwins with the 15-year-old sister of her daughter Carmen Gabriela’s friend.

In that conversation she talked all about her ‘code-switching’ and admitted that, “Growing up in a way where you have multiple cultural influences on you means that you're never going to be able to fit in. You can try.”

For those unversed with the phrase, this is defined as an accent shift done to adopt mannerisms that fit better with the social norms of the surroundings, and is mainly done so when speaking with older individuals, according to People magazine.

She also explained it further as well, and said, “You can chameleon. You know, people who code-switch we’re very good at chameleoning… and you don't even think you're not even thinking about it. It's just normal. It's just natural.”

“They say that it's like communication, if you ever talk to a really old person who cannot hear, and I’m gonna emphasize, I'm gonna speak slower. And you're not even really thinking about it. You just start to do it. You know what it's called? Code-switching…”

According to the yoga instructor “I had to learn about it because the whole world was mean to me, and so I had to learn it. It's code-switching.”

Because “Being in, the spotlight, as people like to call it. People say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it. You never get used to people being mean.”

“But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit… and I'm not gonna take it personally,” she admitted before signing off as well.