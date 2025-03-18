Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on experience of 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco are ready to release their first collaborated album, I Said I Love You First.

While chatting with Rolling Stone, the couple, who got engaged in 2024, candidly discussed their experience of collaborating on the album.

“I was, to be honest, very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically,” the Calm Down singer began by saying.

“And we had been together for a while, and obviously I would confide in him,” the songstress continued. “I couldn’t figure out my sound.”

“It helps that he knows a little bit about music, and it kind of happened organically to where I felt like this process was unlike any other process I’d ever been through, " Gomez added.

Moreover, Blanco opened up about how he helped his ladylove to overcome her frustration with a music as well.

“She’d wake up, I’d have a pen out, and I’d write what was on her mind. Then we’d go into the other room and create it, and it became a song,” the record producer told the publication.

Before concluding, Blanco expressed his feelings for the song, “We also kept this one really close to the chest, because I feel like it was so important for it to be written exactly how we wanted it and to feel exactly how we wanted it to feel.”

I Said I Love You First, features a total of 14 songs, is set to be released on March 21, 2025.