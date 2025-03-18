Benny Blanco spills the bean on his wedding plan with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has spilled the beans on his wedding plan with Selena Gomez.

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone, the record producer discussed his and his ladylove’s plan for a dreamy wedding.

“I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head,” he began by saying. “We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people.”

“We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring.”

In December 2024, the couple took their relationship into next level with an engagement after one year of relationship.

“Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it.”

Gomez and Blanco’s collaborated album, I Said I Love You First, which features 14 songs, is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2025.

Emphasizing that their songs are a reflection of their true feelings, Blanco told the outlet, “And completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That’s my main focus right now, at least.”

Showing gratitude for his year-long relationship with the Calm Down singer, the 37-year-old songwriter concluded, “There’s not this whole elaborate thing. I think we’re very lucky to be surrounded by such great people, and we’ve still just been enjoying so much.”