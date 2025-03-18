Kate Middleton to become wall against Meghan Markle's plans?

Meghan Markle is said to be coming to the UK with Prince Harry for his case against taking back his security detail by the U.K. government.



However, a report in Closer Magazine claimed that her expected return has sparked concern among top royal members, including Kate Middleton.

"Kate still feels so upset about what has happened – especially with Meghan, where there seemed to have been a lot of personal digs against her," an insider told the outlet.

"She doesn’t want to experience that kind of turmoil within the family again, although she is still keen to repair the damage with Harry."

The source said Kate believed Meghan reportedly wanted to hurt the royal family, and she was ready to become a wall against it.



"She felt as if Meghan was almost intent on destroying the royals, and she won’t let that happen again – it felt like a betrayal, and she can’t see a way back from that."

Besides this, the report said the Sussexes have been looking for a house in the UK after King Charles took back their previous home, Frogmore Cottage.