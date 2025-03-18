Louis Tomlinson enjoys intimate date night with Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have been spotted enjoying a cozy date night days after fans speculated the pair were dating.

The One Direction star has reportedly planned the date with the former Love Island star.

In the photos obtained by The Sun, the two can be seen enjoying a romantic meal at The Suffolk Hotel in Aldeburgh.

Louis and Zara looked besotted as they held hands while devouring fish and chips at the hotel.

The insider told the outlet, “Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.”

“Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special,” added the confidant.

The confidant further revealed to the outlet that Louis and Zara also spent the night at the hotel, where rooms cost £ 200 per night.