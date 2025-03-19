Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow discusses getting intimate with Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her intimate scenes with Kylie Jenner's beau, Timothee Chalamet.

In her latest confessional with Vanity Fair, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that fans will be able to witness steamy scenes between her and Timothee in the upcoming flick.

Discussing how the project introduced her to an intimacy coordinator for the first time, she began, “I mean, we have a lot of s** in this movie.”

“There’s a lot—a lot,” she also teased.

She also admitted, “There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” and addressed that when the coordinator asked her for her consent over a particular move she responded, “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on.’”

In addition to this, she claimed that she did feel a need for the coordinator to establish a comfort level between her and Timothee.

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but…if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,” she recalled in conclusion.