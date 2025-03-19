King Charles honors British veteran at Buckingham Palace

King Charles on Tuesday honored the John "Paddy" Hemingway, the last surviving Battle of Britain pilot who died on Monday at the age of 105.

According to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played the Battle of Britain March and the Royal Air Force March Past during Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace in honour of John "Paddy" Hemingway."

A video of the band and picture of the Hemingway was also shared by the British royal family on it's social media pages.

The Battle of Britain was a pivotal air campaign fought between the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) during World War II. It took place from July to October 1940.

The battle was a crucial defensive effort by the British, who successfully repelled the German attempt to gain air superiority over the UK.

The Luftwaffe's failure to achieve this goal prevented a potential German invasion of Britain.