Peter Andre bashes 'Snow White' for disrupting actors' livelihood

Peter Andre has called out Snow White production for putting actors out of filming.

Recently, the remake of the 1937 classical movie faced backlash for using CGI, computer generated imagery, to create the imaginary seven dwarves instead of hiring actors with dwarfism.

Following this, the British-Australian singer decided to raise his voice against it and wrote a column in New Magazine, which began as, “I think it's important to leave classic films as they were.”

“Disney has been involved in a bit of controversy over its new version of Snow White for things like using CGI for the 'magical creatures' instead of the original seven dwarfs.”

Emphasizing the importance of original work, he continued, “It's important to remember that the original stories."

"And films were very much of their time and, yes, there are definitely things that don't sit comfortably with today's audiences.”

Before concluding, the 52-year-old singer shared, “I think it's important to leave classic films as they were. New films can be as diverse as ever, but recreating classics and putting actors out of working for CGI is not the solution.”

Snow White is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.