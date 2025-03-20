Photo: Sofia Vergara not eager to find new husband soon: Source

Sofia Vergara recently sparked romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton.

Even though the Griselda star has been back on the dating mart for a while, this does mean that is desperate to find love again, as per the latest report of Life & Style.

A source also claimed that the Columbian actress is in no haste to get hitched again after her split from Justin Saliman.

Reportedly, Sofia “has a huge support staff around her and she loves being the general.”

The source also highlighted that the star has a “Type-A personality” and so “she loves plotting grand strategy and she loves giving out marching orders.”

In addition to this, the insider claimed that Sofia has refused to be anyone’s arm candy, but instead wants to be treated with “respect” in her next relationship.

“It’s absurd to imagine her sitting around the house wishing she could find another husband, because that’s not who she is, at all,” they remarked in conclusion.

It is noteworthy that Sofia confessed that finding a new lover has been on her list of 2025’s New Year resolutions.