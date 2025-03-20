Khloe Kardashian opens up on why she wants strong parental presence for her kids

Khloe Kardashian is not dating anyone at the moment but really wants a fatherly influence for her kids.

During the March 19 episode of podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, dating coach and Later Daters star Logan Ury joined her on the podcast.

The mom of two discussed with the relationship expert that despite putting a pause on her dating life, she wants a father figure for her children.

“What people probably don’t think about me – I’m actually very traditional in a relationship, I like the man to be the man, like lead. I always wanna make the man feel like the man," she told Logan.

Khloe went on to say, "Even if someone makes more money than the other, I would never put that in someone’s face, or have them feel a certain way. I’m just not that person."

"I don’t need a man for anything, but I want them for companionship, I would think, and just to live life with and create memories with. I do want the help with my kids. I want my kids to see that there’s a Mommy and a Daddy, even if it’s not their Dad,” she further explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares daughter True, 6, and son, Tatum, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.