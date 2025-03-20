 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa

The Duke of Sussex under fire as he faces another lawsuit

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa
Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly under pressure as he faces another legal challenge.

As per GB News, Harry, who moved to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, is facing a new lawsuit over US Visa records.

The Heritage Foundation has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the King Charles’ youngest son’s US immigration records.

It comes after the release of heavily redacted documents by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this week.

Moreover, Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, suggested Harry to “self-deport” from the country he doesn’t like.

He also accused the Duke of Sussex of being "furious" with American voters for electing Donald Trump in 2024.

"He's in a country he clearly hates. He's clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election," the lawyer stated to DailyMail.

For those unaware, Harry's US visa has been under scrutiny after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir Spare. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, demanded the release of his immigration records to determine whether he disclosed his drug use when applying.

Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Ben Affleck wants to get intimate with Jennifer Garner: Expert
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source
Timothee Chalamet cut ties with pals for Kylie Jenner: Source
Ed Sheeran shares exciting update with fans
Ed Sheeran shares exciting update with fans
Victoria Beckham plans to ditch 'bad' image with new move: Source
Victoria Beckham plans to ditch 'bad' image with new move: Source
Netflix boss exposes why Marvel shows looked 'cheap'
Netflix boss exposes why Marvel shows looked 'cheap'
Peter Andre bashes 'Snow White' for disrupting actors' livelihood
Peter Andre bashes 'Snow White' for disrupting actors' livelihood
Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet receives praise from Gwyneth Paltrow
Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet receives praise from Gwyneth Paltrow
Kevin Costner has no regrets about Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report
Kevin Costner has no regrets about Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report