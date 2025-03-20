Prince Harry faces new legal challenge over US visa

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly under pressure as he faces another legal challenge.

As per GB News, Harry, who moved to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, is facing a new lawsuit over US Visa records.

The Heritage Foundation has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the King Charles’ youngest son’s US immigration records.

It comes after the release of heavily redacted documents by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier this week.

Moreover, Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, suggested Harry to “self-deport” from the country he doesn’t like.

He also accused the Duke of Sussex of being "furious" with American voters for electing Donald Trump in 2024.

"He's in a country he clearly hates. He's clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election," the lawyer stated to DailyMail.

For those unaware, Harry's US visa has been under scrutiny after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir Spare. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, demanded the release of his immigration records to determine whether he disclosed his drug use when applying.