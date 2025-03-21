 
Kanye West's delusions towards Kim Kardashian get exposed

Kanye West has a lot of delusions that he’s been feeding constantly and they all involve Kim Kardashian

March 21, 2025

Kanye West, now named Ye reportedly has a lot of delusions associated with the mother of his kids, Kim Kardashian.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

According to their findings, “Kanye truly believes that he’s a prize Kim’s never gotten over.”

Reason being “Kim hasn’t really had anything of significance relationship-wise since their split, and to him, that says it all.”

“The fact that she plays nice with him for the kids’ sake goes over his head, and he brags about the fact that they’re still ‘cool’ all the time,” as well the source explained.

Over all they believe, “he’s deluded” himself and “he genuinely believes he and Kim are unfinished business.”

For those unversed, Kim and Kanye parted ways back in 2022 and share North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

