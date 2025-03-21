Kanye West ‘not done yet' with Kim Kardashian: ‘Logic has no place in his world'

Kanye West, now known as Ye appears to have a lot of ‘delusions’ when it comes to his ex-wife, one of which is that he has no idea “there’s no chance in hell that Kim would take him back.”

This revelation has been shared by a well-placed insider that recently sat with Closer magazine.

According to the insider Ye appears to have completely ‘replaced’ Kim because “There’s no denying that Bianca is a Kim clone.”

“They’ve got the same dark hair, same curves, and Kanye is even dressing her how he dressed Kim towards the end of their marriage.”

But “to this day, he still talks about Kim like she’s the ultimate woman – and he’s convinced that getting back with her is inevitable.”

According to the source, “Kanye doesn’t seem to have any concept of the fact that there’s no chance in hell that Kim would take him back.”

“He’s conveniently forgotten all the ways he tormented her, and truly believes it was his genius that built her empire.”

All in all, the insider warns, “Logic doesn’t apply in Kanye’s world. He’s in total denial about where he stands with Kim and is fixated on how he can get her back.’”