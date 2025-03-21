BFI announces highest honour for Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is set to receive the esteemed BFI Fellowship for his career in real-life action cinema.

The British Film Institute announced the news via a press release and social media, beginning the countdown to a month-long programme of events based in London in Cruise’s honour.

Throughout May, the BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX will be screening 27 films from Cruise's career. The Top Gun: Maverick star will also appear In Conversation at the BFI Southbank on Sunday 11 May, an event open to the general public and aspiring filmmakers.

The Fellowship serves to recognise Cruise's contributions to the UK film industry as a producer too.

Many of his films—in which he also served as a producer—have been filmed in locations such as the Lake District, Peak District, North Yorkshire, Birmingham, and London over the past quarter century, bolstering the British film industry and giving the next generation of Britain talent invaluable space and resources to hone their craft.

The official press release from the BFI announces that "The Fellowship recognises Cruise’s achievements as an extraordinary, versatile actor whose career has spanned everything from critically acclaimed dramas and romances to dark thrillers and high-octane action films."

Cruise, 62, also released a statement following the announcement, saying, “I am truly honoured by this acknowledgement.”

The Mission Impossible star continued, “I’ve been making films in the UK for over 40 years and have no plans to stop. The UK is home to incredibly talented professionals — actors, directors, writers and crews, as well as some of the most stunning locations in the world. I’m grateful for all the BFI has done to support UK filmmaking and this incredible art form we share.”

The Fellowship places Cruise in the company of industry icons including Akira Kurosawa, Bette Davis, Christopher Nolan, Orson Welles, Elizabeth Taylor, and Spike Lee.