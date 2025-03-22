SZA calls performance with Kendrick Lamar ‘best 30 seconds'

SZA just revealed what performing with Kendrick Lamar felt like.

During her latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Snooze hitmaker spoke of her upcoming tour with the iconic rapper.

Hudson asked the 35-year-old star, who performed with Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. what her experience was like.

"Well, it was the best 30 seconds of my life," she admitted.

She further revealed that the show had "changed a couple times" as far as the song selection went and then sang the tracks Luther and All the Stars with him onstage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"It ended up being the perfect amount of time for me to face a fear, try something brand new, get my feet wet in a space that I pray to be allowed to grace again," SZA added.

"I'm just grateful," the Kill Bill singer continued, adding, "God gives you a little bit and shows you what's possible."

Additionally, SZA also recalled the advice she received from Lamar ahead of their Grand National Tour together, revealing that she learns best by observing. "I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes.”

"There's something you can't explain when there's magic happening and to watch him perform is to witness something magical," she added.

The Saturn crooner continued, "One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above. He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me.”

"It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself," SZA concluded.