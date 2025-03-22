Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swift's

Sabrina Carpenter is over the moon after her album "Short'n Sweet" has achieved four Pop Airplay number-one singles, matching the feat of Taylor Swift's 1989 album.

The US singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a news article mentioning the achievement she just made.

Billboard Pop Airplay chart ranks the most popular songs of pop music being played on a panel of Top 40 radio stations in the United States, based on radio airplay detections.

The Billboard story also accompanied a beautiful picture of the singer who reacted to it with "I mean damn!!!! THANK YOU."

