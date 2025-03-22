 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swift's

Sabrina Carpenter's album "Short'n Sweet" has achieved a remarkable milestone by matching Taylor Swift's 1989 album with four Pop Airplay number-one singles

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swifts

Sabrina Carpenter is over the moon after her album "Short'n Sweet" has achieved four Pop Airplay number-one singles, matching the feat of Taylor Swift's 1989 album.

The US singer took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a news article mentioning the achievement she just made.

Billboard Pop Airplay chart ranks the most popular songs of pop music being played on a panel of Top 40 radio stations in the United States, based on radio airplay detections.

The Billboard story also accompanied a beautiful picture of the singer who reacted to it with "I mean damn!!!! THANK YOU."

Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swifts

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is making headlines for going into "hiding" due to media scrutiny after she was named in Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit against her friend Blake Lively.

Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event
Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event
Kim Kardashian's mom remains unbothered by daughter's feud with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian's mom remains unbothered by daughter's feud with Kanye West
North West 'helped' FKA twigs complete 'Childlike Things' after 'so many years' video
North West 'helped' FKA twigs complete 'Childlike Things' after 'so many years'
Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance
Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'great life' after his shocking 'drowning' posts
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'great life' after his shocking 'drowning' posts
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Lilibet, Archie
Sofia Vergara changes standards after undatable label: Source
Sofia Vergara changes standards after undatable label: Source
Britney Spears 'not on board' as A list actress tries to play singer in biopic
Britney Spears 'not on board' as A list actress tries to play singer in biopic