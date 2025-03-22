 
Prince William returns home to Kate Middleton and three children

Prince William was on a crucial foreign visit for two days

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Prince William has returned to the UK from Estonia. His two-day visit to the country took place on March 20 and March 21, 2025.

The future king resides at Adelaide Cottage with his wife Kate Middleton and three children in Windsor. 

His wife, who is in remission from cancer, performed her last royal duty before William's departure for Estonia.

She had attended St. Patrick's Day Service Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

On Friday, Prince of Wales  donned battle gear to visit British troops in Estonia on a trip aimed at underlining his country's support for NATO operations in Eastern Europe.

William, heir to the British throne and eldest son of King Charles, was in Tapa camp, around 200 km (125 miles) from the Russian border, inspecting infantry fighting vehicles and riding on a tank wearing full, camouflaged military fatigues.

The prince's two-day visit came as Britain and other European allies are ramping up defence spending in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for other NATO nations to contribute more to Europe's security.


