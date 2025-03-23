 
Scotty McCreery hints at family-filled summer adventure

'The Trouble with Girls' hitmaker reveals his summer will be all about family

March 23, 2025

Scotty McCreery, who is gearing up for a special summer, recently hinted that his upcoming U.K. tour will be a family affair.

In a talk with PEOPLE at the Opry 100 event in Nashville on March 19, the 31-year-old country singer shared that he is excited for music and family time this summer.

McCreery said, "It all kind of goes around the tour schedule and stuff, but we're going to the U.K. to do a tour. My whole family's coming ... my parents, my in-laws, my wife, my kids."

"So we'll make a little family vacation out of the European tour and see a lot of fans, ... and we'll do all the tourist stuff, I'm sure, take all the pictures. It'll be a good time," he added.

Notably, the Damn Strait crooner broke the news of his U.K. summer tour at the end of 2024. He will perform in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and London from May 23 to May 30.

For the unversed, McCreery and his wife, Gabi, who have been together since high school, got married in June 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair had their first child, a son named Merrick Avery McCreery, in October 2022.

