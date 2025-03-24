 
Princess Eugenie ‘tough birthday' amid family issues

Princess Eugenie is going through different emotions as she celebrates her birthday

March 24, 2025

Princess Eugenie is going through a tough time as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

The daughter of Prince Andrew has braved through a lot of scandals surrounding her father including his association with a Chinese spy of late.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "The past couple of years have been extremely tough for both sisters. They are incredibly close to their mother, who has had her own battle with cancer, and of course, both girls will have been upset by the cancer diagnoses of the King and Princess of Wales.

"Despite all the scandal and allegations surrounding their father, both Beatrice and Eugenie remain extremely protective of him and his welfare. It has been very difficult for them to watch their father under attack from so many sides. But they are a very close family and I imagine that, if possible.”

“Eugenie will want to celebrate her birthday with her parents and her own little family in a very private way,” she added.

