Meghan Markle drops huge surprise for fans

Meghan Markle has dropped a major announcement for her fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, known for her stylish and elegant fashion choices, has given her fans access to her handpicked collection.

On Monday, Meghan took to Instagram and launched her fashion shopping page.

The Duchess of Sussex gives fans access to her pesonal closet

Meghan shared a glimpse of her ShopMy page and revealed the link for fans to access.

In the caption, she wrote, "Many of you have asked, so here you go!"

"A little shopping to start the week. More to come, the Duchess of Sussex added.

The collection is hosted on a page under the name, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

The pieces include stylish wardrobe staples inspired from her personal style. The message from Meghan Markle stated, "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!"

"Please note, some products may contain commissionable links," she noted further, hiding that this could be a business move.

It is worth mentioning that this move marks the Duchess of Sussex's latest venture into the lifestyle and fashion industry as she also recently released her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan and launched her lifestyle brand As Ever.