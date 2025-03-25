Jason Momoa becomes fan of major city

Jason Momoa is over the moon about visiting Mexico City for the first time.

“It's just the most beautiful people, the food is amazing, I’ve done quite a bit… I try to get out and experience everything… a lot of eating,” he told Extra at the fan event for his upcoming film A Minecraft Movie.

He continued, “Best press tour I’ve ever been on. We’re just laughing having a good time. We just love this movie and he’s exceptional.”

Besides this, the Fast & Furious star teased the sequel of the forthcoming movie saying, “We’ll call it ‘Another Minecraft Movie’ and then we’ll call it ‘And Another Minecraft Movie.’”

A Minecraft Movie will be out in cinemas on April 4.

In other news, Jason is excited about the chance to play his dream role: Lobo, the bounty hunter in DC.

"I just think I'm the right person to play the role," he said as his character will debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. "If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks… loves a fight, funny."