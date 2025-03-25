 
Meghan Markle hit with embarrassing glitch during podcast teaser launch

Meghan Markle released the teaser of her highly anticipated podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Meghan Markle dropped the trailer of her highly anticipated podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder on Tuesday morning.

However, the highly anticipated teaser faced an unexpected snag during its launch at 7:30 AM on Apple Podcasts, according to DailyMail.

Due to some technical issues, it failed to play for many users, displaying an error message instead that read, "This episode is temporarily unavailable. Try again later."

Notably, the issues occurred just as People magazine announced the new podcast, leaving fans unable to listen to the preview.

However, the teaser worked fine on Spotify, where Meghan had previously hosted her Archetypes podcast in 2022.

Confessions of a Female Founder, produced in partnership with Lemonada Media, promises insightful conversations with female entrepreneurs. In the teaser, Meghan describes the show as a space for "girl talk" and advice on building a "billion-dollar businesses."

It is worth mentioning that Meghan Markle's podcast comes amid her growing brand expansion, which also include her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

