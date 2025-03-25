 
Geo News

Camila Cabello surprises fans with major announcement

Camila Cabello set to make her long-awaited debut as a solo artist in THIS country

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Camila Cabello surprises fans with major announcement
Camila Cabello surprises fans with major announcement

Camila Cabello has made a major announcement for fans.

The pop star is set to make her long-awaited debut as a solo artist in Australia.

On Tuesday, Camila announced that she is bringing her Yours, C tour to Sydney and Melbourne, marking the first time she has toured the country outside of her past performances with Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour.

Taking to Instagram, the Senorita crooner wrote, "hi from studio."

"Australia, i’m finally coming on tour and i’m gonna need a glass of cold milk (yes, real milk, like the olden days) and some tim tams," Camila added.

The Havana songstress concluded with, "see you this summer yours, C."

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one stating, "HELLO SHE IS IN THE STUDIO."

Another added, "Can’t wait! See you in August," while a third commented, "Wow, she's in the studio creating the next soundtrack of our lives."

Camila Cabello's tour will showcase her latest album, C,XOXO, which blends pop, trap, reggaeton, and punk influences. 

Miley Cyrus drops major surprise alongside 'Something Beautiful' trailer
Miley Cyrus drops major surprise alongside 'Something Beautiful' trailer
'Harry Potter' star names actor he wants to play Lucius Malfoy
'Harry Potter' star names actor he wants to play Lucius Malfoy
Meghan Markle hit with embarrassing glitch during podcast teaser launch video
Meghan Markle hit with embarrassing glitch during podcast teaser launch
Meghan Markle to bury hatchet with Jessica Mulroney?
Meghan Markle to bury hatchet with Jessica Mulroney?
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce video
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez divorce
Meghan Markle worried for Prince Harry in US video
Meghan Markle worried for Prince Harry in US
Ben Affleck breaks silence after 'cozy' paintball outing with Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck breaks silence after 'cozy' paintball outing with Jennifer Garner
Carrie Underwood shares 'favourite moment' before wrapping up Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood shares 'favourite moment' before wrapping up Vegas Residency