Camila Cabello surprises fans with major announcement

Camila Cabello has made a major announcement for fans.

The pop star is set to make her long-awaited debut as a solo artist in Australia.

On Tuesday, Camila announced that she is bringing her Yours, C tour to Sydney and Melbourne, marking the first time she has toured the country outside of her past performances with Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour.

Taking to Instagram, the Senorita crooner wrote, "hi from studio."

"Australia, i’m finally coming on tour and i’m gonna need a glass of cold milk (yes, real milk, like the olden days) and some tim tams," Camila added.

The Havana songstress concluded with, "see you this summer yours, C."

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one stating, "HELLO SHE IS IN THE STUDIO."

Another added, "Can’t wait! See you in August," while a third commented, "Wow, she's in the studio creating the next soundtrack of our lives."

Camila Cabello's tour will showcase her latest album, C,XOXO, which blends pop, trap, reggaeton, and punk influences.