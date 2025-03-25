'Surprise guest' King Charles supports Princess Anne at London palace event

King Charles arrived at an event as a 'surprise guest' which his sister Princess Anne hosted as the Patron of The Butler Trust at St. James Palace in London.

King Charles and his sister Princess Anne met winners of the 40th Annual Butler Trust Awards at a Reception, according to a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

An Instagram post shared on the Royal Family account said the ceremony had had a surprise guest, referring to the monarch.

St James's Palace is located in London where the Princess Royal and her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, have an apartment.

"Prior to the start of the Reception, The Princess Royal presented 10 Awards and 20 Commendations to this year’s winners at the Trust’s Annual Award Ceremony, " the statement said.

The awards recognise and celebrate outstanding people working in prisons, probation and youth justice across the UK.

The Butler Trust Awards were launched in 1985, in memory of former Home Secretary, Richard Austin Butler, Baron Butler of Saffron Walden. The Princess Royal has been Patron of The Butler Trust since its creation and hosts the annual awards every year since.

The Butler Trust works to promote excellence in UK prisons, probation, and youth justice by recognising and celebrating outstanding practice, and supporting the development of good practice through awards, training, and resources.



