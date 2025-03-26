Prince William assumes new role as he visits private estate

Prince William undertook a royal engagement as Duke of Cornwall where he was announced as the new Patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy supported Herefordshire-based charity, according to the British media.

Gb News reported that the Prince of Wales has joined sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants at the inaugural event designed to inspire their future in agriculture.

The gathering aimed to engage the future faces of Duchy farming by providing information and inspiration.

Duke met with speakers participating in the event before taking part in a fireside chat

The conversation, which included We Are Farming Minds founder Sam Stables and the Duchy's Farming Family Ambassador Sue Padfield, focused on mental wellbeing within the farming community.

The discussion highlighted the unique context of mental health challenges faced by those working in agriculture.

Prince William also joined an informal team building exercise with the young farmers attending the event.

The day featured workshops on business resilience and discussions on the importance of mental health in agriculture.

Attendees were joined by well-known farmer Kaleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland.

The event was designed to give young farmers the opportunity to hear from others in the industry and gain valuable insights.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate, established in 1337 by King Edward III, that provides an income to the heir to the throne, currently Prince William, who is the Duke of Cornwall.

The Duchy was created to provide a source of income for the heir, allowing them financial independence and resources for their public, charitable, and private activities.

The Duchy is a unique entity, neither a corporation, company, trust, nor settlement, and is managed independently.