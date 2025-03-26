 
Geo News

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle share full circle moment

Gwyneth Paltrow previously mentioned she would bring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'a pie'

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle share full circle moment
Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle share full circle moment

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have no bad blood!

The two iconic personalities have just clarified that the rumors of a feud have no base as many people took to social media, making fun of them and the rumored situation.

Paltrow and Markle, who are neighbours, joked around about the whole situation after the Iron Man actress claimed that she was not aware the Duchess of Sussex was her neighbour.

However, in contrast to her previous interview with Vanity Fair, where the actress mentioned, "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," it was recently seen the two have bonded.

In a “Ask me a question” segment on Instagram Stories, Paltrow said in the video, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever.”

Answering a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

The Shakespeare in Love star panned her camera to reveal a shrugging Markle sitting at Paltrow’s kitchen table, eating pie before she started to laugh.

Many fans have previously believed that the two had thrown subtle swipes at one another in recent updates, which have now been proven to be wrong. 

Prince William assumes new role as he visits private estate
Prince William assumes new role as he visits private estate
Kim Kardashian to perform legal duty
Kim Kardashian to perform legal duty
Stephen Graham reveals 'beautiful' text he got from Bruce Springsteen
Stephen Graham reveals 'beautiful' text he got from Bruce Springsteen
Prince Harry makes 'devastating' decision amid relationship issues: 'With heavy hearts'
Prince Harry makes 'devastating' decision amid relationship issues: 'With heavy hearts'
Kate Cassidy remembers late beau Liam Payne on birthday
Kate Cassidy remembers late beau Liam Payne on birthday
Daisy Edgar Jones reveals what it's like to work with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and more
Daisy Edgar Jones reveals what it's like to work with Glen Powell, Paul Mescal, and more
Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth
Chappell Roan reflects on unrecognisable self growth
Brad Pitt seething as Angelina Jolie takes credit for 'humanitarian' daughter: Report
Brad Pitt seething as Angelina Jolie takes credit for 'humanitarian' daughter: Report