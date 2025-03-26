Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle share full circle moment

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle have no bad blood!

The two iconic personalities have just clarified that the rumors of a feud have no base as many people took to social media, making fun of them and the rumored situation.

Paltrow and Markle, who are neighbours, joked around about the whole situation after the Iron Man actress claimed that she was not aware the Duchess of Sussex was her neighbour.

However, in contrast to her previous interview with Vanity Fair, where the actress mentioned, "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," it was recently seen the two have bonded.

In a “Ask me a question” segment on Instagram Stories, Paltrow said in the video, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever.”

Answering a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

The Shakespeare in Love star panned her camera to reveal a shrugging Markle sitting at Paltrow’s kitchen table, eating pie before she started to laugh.

Many fans have previously believed that the two had thrown subtle swipes at one another in recent updates, which have now been proven to be wrong.