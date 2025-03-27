Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking for a new place to call home that is far from prying eyes.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Life & Style magazine that the couple is tired of living in a Los Angeles fishbowl.

“They can’t set foot outside without being harassed,” the source told the outlet. “It was bad enough before, but now that they have a baby, it’s so much worse, and Hailey’s worried about the stress it’s causing Justin. “

“She sees how tightly wound he is and feels that the best thing they could do is leave,” added the confidant.

The insider continued, “If Justin were to move somewhere that could allow him to have a normal life, there’s no doubt it would do him a world of good.”

“That’s why the idea of moving someplace quieter, where they can just focus on their family and not be under a microscope 24/7, is so appealing,” the source said.

This revelation comes after fans noticed alleged changes in Justin's physical appearance.

Later, rumors of the Baby singer taking drugs emerged. However, Justin’s representative denied the accusations, calling them “pitiful."