 
Geo News

Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking for a new place to call home

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider
Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking for a new place to call home that is far from prying eyes.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Life & Style magazine that the couple is tired of living in a Los Angeles fishbowl.

“They can’t set foot outside without being harassed,” the source told the outlet. “It was bad enough before, but now that they have a baby, it’s so much worse, and Hailey’s worried about the stress it’s causing Justin. “

“She sees how tightly wound he is and feels that the best thing they could do is leave,” added the confidant.

The insider continued, “If Justin were to move somewhere that could allow him to have a normal life, there’s no doubt it would do him a world of good.”

“That’s why the idea of moving someplace quieter, where they can just focus on their family and not be under a microscope 24/7, is so appealing,” the source said.

This revelation comes after fans noticed alleged changes in Justin's physical appearance.

Later, rumors of the Baby singer taking drugs emerged. However, Justin’s representative denied the accusations, calling them “pitiful."

Kourtney Kardashian's strict parenting backfires in worst way
Kourtney Kardashian's strict parenting backfires in worst way
Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce for reason in public
Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce for reason in public
Justin Bieber shares rare moments with his son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber shares rare moments with his son Jack Blues
Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' encounter with fan after 'Wednesday' fame
Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' encounter with fan after 'Wednesday' fame
Meghan Markle accused of changing her scales and becoming cheap video
Meghan Markle accused of changing her scales and becoming cheap
‘Sick to death' Prince Harry's irritations take a new turn as he gets raked over coal video
‘Sick to death' Prince Harry's irritations take a new turn as he gets raked over coal
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source