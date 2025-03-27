 
Geo News

Prince William witnesses as his and Kate's initiative announces new partnership

Prince William arrived in Aberdeen without Kate Middleton on Thursday

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Prince William witnesses as his and Kates initiative announces new partnership

Shortly after his arrival in Scotland, Prince William was joined by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett as Homewards, a charity supported by him and his wife. announced a new partnership. 

The collaboration with recruitment specialists Hays is aimed at providing  employment and training opportunities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across all six Homewards locations

Homewards is  a charity founded by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales to help homeless individuals and provide essential items. 

It's supported by the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, Scottish titles held by Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine.

A statement issued by Prince William said, "Great to be joined by Steven as Homewards announces an exciting new partnership with recruitment specialists Hays, which will provide employment and training opportunities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across all six Homewards locations. And in addition, thanks to ‘Project Flourish’, Hays - with support from Every Youth, national charity, will also work specifically with young people at risk of homelessness to find and sustain meaningful employment."

Earlier, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of the future king disembarking from an aircraft upon his arrival in Aberdeen.


Joe Budden's neighbours take bold step
Joe Budden's neighbours take bold step
Duchess Sophie travels to Belgium
Duchess Sophie travels to Belgium
Chappell Roan gets candid about her ‘seventies disco' glam
Chappell Roan gets candid about her ‘seventies disco' glam
Jordyn Blum makes 'tough' decision on her future with Dave Grohl
Jordyn Blum makes 'tough' decision on her future with Dave Grohl
Angelina Jolie to invite Salma Hayek, Ellen Pompeo to milestone birthday: Source
Angelina Jolie to invite Salma Hayek, Ellen Pompeo to milestone birthday: Source
Meghan Markle gets unexpected Spotify support after contract fallout video
Meghan Markle gets unexpected Spotify support after contract fallout
'Happy Death Day' director gets honest about sequel 3
'Happy Death Day' director gets honest about sequel 3
Evanescence makes music comeback after years
Evanescence makes music comeback after years