Prince William witnesses as his and Kate's initiative announces new partnership

Shortly after his arrival in Scotland, Prince William was joined by entrepreneur Steven Bartlett as Homewards, a charity supported by him and his wife. announced a new partnership.

The collaboration with recruitment specialists Hays is aimed at providing employment and training opportunities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across all six Homewards locations

Homewards is a charity founded by the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales to help homeless individuals and provide essential items.

It's supported by the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, Scottish titles held by Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine.

A statement issued by Prince William said, "Great to be joined by Steven as Homewards announces an exciting new partnership with recruitment specialists Hays, which will provide employment and training opportunities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across all six Homewards locations. And in addition, thanks to ‘Project Flourish’, Hays - with support from Every Youth, national charity, will also work specifically with young people at risk of homelessness to find and sustain meaningful employment."

Earlier, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of the future king disembarking from an aircraft upon his arrival in Aberdeen.



