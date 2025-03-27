Ed Sheeran confesses his biggest hits were meant for THIS pop icon

Ed Sheeran has made a surprising revelation about his two famous tracks.

The singer revealed that two of his biggest hits were originally written with Rihanna in mind.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheeran said that he initially wanted Rihanna to record both tracks, Shape of You and Justin Bieber's Love Yourself, which was crafted by him alongside Benny Blanco.

Sheeran said, "Rihanna has the best taste out of anyone," adding, "She always picks just really, really great songs. So as songwriters within the songwriting community, you're always writing songs to pitch to Rihanna."

"Like every single album that I've ever done, I've always gone to write, on the side, 'Let's try and write a song that we can pitch to Rihanna,'" he added.

Speaking about Shape of You, the 2017 track which became one of his biggest hits, Sheeran admitted that the song didn't feel right for him initially, and he had to make some adjustments.

Jimmy Fallon suggested that Rihanna seemed to be Sheeran's "muse" to which he agreed.

"I promise you, there'll be so many songwriters out there [whose] best song came from trying to write a Rihanna song," Ed Sheeran said.