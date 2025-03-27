King Charles shares powerful message at Buckingham Palace event

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace.

During the event, King delivered a powerful speech, addressing the role of journalism in today's society.

The Official Instagram handle of Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the event. In the caption, words from King Charles' speech were shared that read, "I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times."

Moreover, the caption stated, "From Moray to Morecambe, Birmingham to Berkhamsted, the role of local media was celebrated last night during a reception at Buckingham Palace."

"The King and Queen hosted 400 guests from news organisations across the UK. Newsreaders, reporters and others involved in regional media spoke to Their Majesties about the crucial role local journalism plays in building trust and fostering community cohesion," it concluded.

The photos shared showcased Charles and Camilla interacting with the top journalists invited at the reception.

It is worth mentioning that the event comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla postponed their trip to Italy.