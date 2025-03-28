Mark Ronson set to publish memoir

Mark Ronson’s memoir’s UK and Commonwealth rights have been given to Century Editorial Director Zennor Compton from Vanessa Kerr at Aevitas Creative Management to Night People.

The iconic personality’s memoir encapsulates his life journey with respect to music and his time of being a formative DJ to becoming the man behind some of the biggest music moments from Lady Gaga, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, the Barbie soundtrack.

An excerpt of Night People shows Mark Ronson saying, “DJing in 90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity.”

“I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity—a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself,” the paragraph concludes.