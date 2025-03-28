 
Prince Harry invites empty life with major step

Prince Harry is reminded his identity is losing after dropping charity

March 28, 2025

Prince Harry’s bleak future is laid bare as he drops his dear charity.

The Duke of Sussex, who was emotionally attached to his South African charity of Sentebale, has walked away from the project.

Speaking about Harry’s decision, former Royal photographer Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “And I know why it is such a blow for him - because Harry told me personally that this charity for South Africa’s lost boys was ‘the greatest thing I’ve ever done.’”

He adds: “Harry started a night school for these boys, employed a teacher, and often they would walk for two hours in the dark to this school which was lit by oil lamps.”

“You could hardly see the blackboard because the light was so poor but these boys, who had been illiterate were desperate to get an education,” notes the expert.

“Whether you approve of the couple or not, Meghan seems to be setting up new businesses every day trying to keep the money flowing in.

But I wonder now what Harry is going to do

Edwards then questioned: “Because if he keeps gives up his charities - which he dearly cared about - and is no longer working for the royal family, what is he going to do with the rest of his life?”

