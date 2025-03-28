Prince Harry urged to ‘fight' for what his heart desires

Prince Harry is urged to take a stand amid ongoing feud between the chair and trustees of one of his charities.



The Duke of Sussex is told to speak up against the racism and misogyny allegations by the chair of Sentebale, Dr Sophie Chandauka, against the trustees of the project.

Harry, who has stepped away from the charity, is reminded the power he holds within himself.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "It's a complicated story, Harry and the Prince of Lesotho have been obliged to resign because they are patrons of this charity.

"The charity is in trouble, because the new chairperson has had altercations with the board of trustees and she's accusing them of misogyny. She's accusing them of racism.

She told: "And on this board of trustees are friends of Harry's, including Mark Dyer, who helped him set up the charity.

"So it's very personal to Harry, and he was obviously advised by his lawyers just to stand down for the moment because he couldn't be embroiled in this kind of mess."

"Now these things do sometimes happen in charities when the patrons of the charity don't know what's going on, on a day-to-day basis," she said.

"And in fact, it also happened to Diana because she resigned from a lot of her charities when she realized the way they were being run and the money that was being wasted."

But the expert added: "Harry's just going to have to stand up and fight for it if he can.

"But he's going to have to do it behind the scenes. He can't do it in a public way, because she might even try to Sue Harry and the Prince of Lesotho.

"I think Harry does need to stand up and fight for it and take responsibility, even though it's not his fault,” claimed Seward.