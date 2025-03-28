Photo: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria battling hidden stress amid marital woes: Report

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are reportedly going through marital woes.

The strain in their marriage was signaled by a latest event in which Hilaria Baldwin caused discomfort for her husband during a recent chat with Extra at the Planet Hollywood Times Square grand reopening on March 11 2025, per Life & Style.

During this chat, Hilaria called out her husband when he interrupted her to ask what the word for “essential” was in Spanish.

Now, an insider claimed about visible tension in their relationship, “She’s snapping at him in public and [while] Alec tries to make light of her behavior, anyone can see he’s embarrassed.”

In addition to this, the tipster addressed the negative reception of their reality show, The Baldwins, as a major source of additional stress for the couple.

“The pressure is getting to them both,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “Neither one seems happy at this point.”

This report comes at the heels of claims that Alec Baldwin is on the verge of a mental breakdown.