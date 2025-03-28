 
Geo News

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria battling hidden stress amid marital woes: Report

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are reportedly not happy with each other

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Photo: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria battling hidden stress amid marital woes: Report
Photo: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria battling hidden stress amid marital woes: Report

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are reportedly going through marital woes.

The strain in their marriage was signaled by a latest event in which Hilaria Baldwin caused discomfort for her husband during a recent chat with Extra at the Planet Hollywood Times Square grand reopening on March 11 2025, per Life & Style.

During this chat, Hilaria called out her husband when he interrupted her to ask what the word for “essential” was in Spanish.

Now, an insider claimed about visible tension in their relationship, “She’s snapping at him in public and [while] Alec tries to make light of her behavior, anyone can see he’s embarrassed.”

In addition to this, the tipster addressed the negative reception of their reality show, The Baldwins, as a major source of additional stress for the couple.

“The pressure is getting to them both,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source remarked, “Neither one seems happy at this point.”

This report comes at the heels of claims that Alec Baldwin is on the verge of a mental breakdown. 

Meghan Markle reminisces on her favorite part in ‘With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle reminisces on her favorite part in ‘With Love, Meghan'
Jennifer Lopez embraces honesty before new relationship: Source
Jennifer Lopez embraces honesty before new relationship: Source
Kelly Clarkson weighs in on co-parenting and the double standards she faces
Kelly Clarkson weighs in on co-parenting and the double standards she faces
Kylie Jenner leaning on Kris to win Timothee Chalamet back: Source
Kylie Jenner leaning on Kris to win Timothee Chalamet back: Source
Chris Hemsworth gets honest about a big regret he has with Billie Eilish
Chris Hemsworth gets honest about a big regret he has with Billie Eilish
Prince Harry sparks worry as he becomes more of an ‘angry man'
Prince Harry sparks worry as he becomes more of an ‘angry man'
Queen Camilla's son Tom talks about family breakfast time video
Queen Camilla's son Tom talks about family breakfast time
Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects
Buckingham Palace give update about King Charles due to chemo side effects