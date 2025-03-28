 
Geo News

Kanye West's stunt causes a stir: ‘He's punishing North because of Kim'

Kanye West is punishing his children to get back at Kim?

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Kanye Wests stunt causes a stir: ‘Hes punishing North because of Kim
Kanye West's stunt causes a stir: ‘He's punishing North because of Kim'

Kanye West’s recent actions have reportedly sent alarm bells ringing through Kim Kardashian’s home, so much so that she has contacted her lawyers.

News about this has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

In their conversation with Heat World the insider explained, “Kanye seems to have gone totally off the rails. His behaviour is unacceptable, so Kim’s called in the lawyers.”

As of right now “She’s devastated that Kanye can’t be the dad that she needs him to be, but it seems like he’s willing to make this incredibly messy.”

And “The sad thing is that it’s the kids who’ll suffer most, but Kim sees it as her responsibility to protect them.”

Before cocluding the insider also doubled down on the emotiona toll all this is having and admitted, “Kim is furious that Kanye ignored her request to take North off that song – she can’t believe he’d drag her into such a dark and controversial situation. This is more than overstepping the mark – it’s taken his contempt for Kim to a whole new level.”

Christina Haack questions ex husband Joshua's unusual visits amid divorce
Christina Haack questions ex husband Joshua's unusual visits amid divorce
Taylor Swift set to collaborate with THIS classic rock legend: Source
Taylor Swift set to collaborate with THIS classic rock legend: Source
Millie Bobby Brown comes face to face with Ariana Grande: Source
Millie Bobby Brown comes face to face with Ariana Grande: Source
Meghan Markle reminisces on her favorite part in ‘With Love, Meghan'
Meghan Markle reminisces on her favorite part in ‘With Love, Meghan'
Jennifer Lopez embraces honesty before new relationship: Source
Jennifer Lopez embraces honesty before new relationship: Source
Kelly Clarkson weighs in on co-parenting and the double standards she faces
Kelly Clarkson weighs in on co-parenting and the double standards she faces
Kylie Jenner leaning on Kris to win Timothee Chalamet back: Source
Kylie Jenner leaning on Kris to win Timothee Chalamet back: Source
Chris Hemsworth gets honest about a big regret he has with Billie Eilish
Chris Hemsworth gets honest about a big regret he has with Billie Eilish