Kanye West's stunt causes a stir: ‘He's punishing North because of Kim'

Kanye West’s recent actions have reportedly sent alarm bells ringing through Kim Kardashian’s home, so much so that she has contacted her lawyers.

News about this has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

In their conversation with Heat World the insider explained, “Kanye seems to have gone totally off the rails. His behaviour is unacceptable, so Kim’s called in the lawyers.”

As of right now “She’s devastated that Kanye can’t be the dad that she needs him to be, but it seems like he’s willing to make this incredibly messy.”

And “The sad thing is that it’s the kids who’ll suffer most, but Kim sees it as her responsibility to protect them.”

Before cocluding the insider also doubled down on the emotiona toll all this is having and admitted, “Kim is furious that Kanye ignored her request to take North off that song – she can’t believe he’d drag her into such a dark and controversial situation. This is more than overstepping the mark – it’s taken his contempt for Kim to a whole new level.”