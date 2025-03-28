Selena Gomez reveals who will give speech at her wedding

 
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engagement was revealed publicly on December 11, 2024

March 28, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been planning to take their engagement to the next step.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore show, the Wizard Of Waverly Place actress revealed the name of the speech giver guy at her wedding.

Referring to the costar, Martin Short, of Only Murders In The Building, she said, "Marty is due to give a speech. I told him he must … I feel like Marty would have an epic speech.”

Revealing a task that has been reserved for another co-star, Steve Martin, the Hollywood actress told the audience, "Steve will probably pull out his banjo."

Recently, her beau, Blanco, shared her wedding plans with Rolling Stone, “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head.”

“We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’ type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring."

"By the time we’re dating, it’s like, whoa. My biggest regret is that we didn’t get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right," the record producer admitted, before signing off.

