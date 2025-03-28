 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issue major plea for Archie, Lilibet?

March 28, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly working for the safer and more responsible online world for the children particularly their own kids Archie and Lilibet.

The royal couple, in a statement, have issued a major plea for the children.

They released the statement saying, “We applaud the thought leaders who shared their bold vision for a safer, more responsible online world.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents said, “Through collaboration, regulation, and design, the internet can be made a better place for our children to grow – but we must act now and we must act together.”

Meghan and Harry have said this after in San Francisco, their The Archewell Foundation joined fellow proponents of safety by design and responsible tech solutions at the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families.

Leaders, advocates, researchers, and policymakers gathered to discuss crucial issues including youth mental health, social media, and the impacts of AI.

“Attendees focused on a common goal of establishing an online world that prioritizes the wellbeing of children and family – through cross-sector conversation and diverse coalition building,” the statement further reads.

