Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly put differences aside after baby girl's birth

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox 'amicable' after welcoming baby girl

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child together.

On Instagram, MGK announced the news with a heartfelt video of their newborn, writing, "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed."

MGK and Megan, who got engaged in 2022, called off their engagement in November 2024 after announcing that they were expecting a child together.

Now, insiders have shared details about their relationship following the birth of their daughter.

A source told People Magazine, "Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting."

"Right now they’re amicable," the insider added. "No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line."

"But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter," they added.

It is worth mentioning that Megan Fox is also mother to three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Meanwhile, her daughter with Machine Gun Kelly is his first time being a dad.