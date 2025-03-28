 
Geo News

Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track

Selena Gomez says she 'value' Taylor Swift's 'super honest' opinions

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2025

Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track
Taylor Swift broke down in tears over THIS Selena Gomez track

Selena Gomez has revealed Taylor Swift's surprising reaction to her hit song.

In an interview with iHeartRadio, Gomez shared how Swift and her mother, Andrew Swift reacted when she played them the song Lose You to Love Me from her album, Rare before its release in 2019.

The singer and actress said, "When I played her 'Lose You to Love Me,' right before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry and then I started crying. You know, it's very sweet."

"I value her opinion so much, because she's super honest. It's very helpful, and I love people who are honest," Gomez said.

It is worth mentioning that Gomez also recieved a lovely shoutout from Swift recently. 

As Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco released their first joint album I Said I Love You First recently, the Blank Space crooner took to Instagram and expressed her support for the album.

"I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD," Taylor Swift wrote.

'Black Panther' star reveals Chadwick Boseman regret
'Black Panther' star reveals Chadwick Boseman regret
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report
Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama video
Ryan Reynolds shoots himself in the foot amid Blake Lively drama
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
Kim Kardashian defends daughter's cameo in FKA Twigs video amid backlash
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects' video
King Charles breaks cover after cancer treatment 'side effects'
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino's wedding takes unexpected turn: Report
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions video
Meghan Markle turns jarring after going back on her decisions
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle
Christina Haack slams Josh Hall's 'weird' act amid divorce battle