Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Garner react to Ben Affleck's interview comments: Report

Ben Affleck recently talked about his failed marriages with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner.

Even though Ben Affleck seemingly tried to set the record straight about the reason behind his two divorces, a source privy to RadarOnline.com shared that he has been accused of playing the victim by his ex-wives.

Reportedly, Ben’s remarks about the actresses were completely unwarranted and they want the Gone Girl star to stop discussing them.

"They wish he’d stop talking about them," a source tipped.

"It’s exhausting. They’ve moved on. He hasn’t," the insider remarks.

Speaking of Ben’s controversial remarks about Jennifer Lopez, the insider added, “He’s literally saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine. Make it make sense."

As for Jennifer Garner, the insider claimed that she does not see the point of bringing her up when rumours about their rekindled romance are in the air.

"Jen doesn’t want to feed the rumor mill,” the source remarked in conclusion and noted, "Ben knows exactly what kind of headlines his words create. She’s asked him to stop — repeatedly."