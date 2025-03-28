Prince Harry 'terrified' as Meghan Markle teases 'girl talk'

Prince Harry is quivering with fear about Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast, more specifically the “girl talk” it will feature.

According to sources, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is worried Meghan will share details about their bedroom life during the girl talk she has teased in a preview of the podcast.

An insider told Radar Online: "She will delve into the nuanced and often unspoken aspects of personal relationships and intimacy.”

“Each episode will feature candid conversations with guests, offering a space to explore their unique experiences and insights,” they explained.

"However, as topics range from emotional connections to physical encounters, she is bound to spill her own secrets,” claimed the mole.

The source claimed this has left the Prince sleepless, saying, "Harry is understandably apprehensive about the possibility of their private moments being discussed. In fact, he's quivering with fear about the possibility. The guy is terrified. It is just not the done thing for royals to talk about intimate details of their lives.”

"Harry is worried the 'girl talk' will cross his personal boundaries, and he's apprehensive,” they added.

Meghan Markle’s podcast Confessions of a Female Founder will launch on April 8.