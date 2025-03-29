 
How JLo is holding up two months after settling Ben Affleck divorce?

Source spills the beans on Jennifer Lopez's state of mind and relationship following third divorce

March 29, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "not dating" after her divorce from her third husband Ben Affleck finalised two months ago.

The singer-actress, 55, is said to be "focused on work" and "not dating" as she moves on from Affleck, 52, People Magazine reported recently, citing a source.

“She's happy as it is," the insider added of the mom-of-two--who shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The update on the Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker comes days after Affleck broke silence on their high-profile divorce—insisting it was a drama-free divorce.

“There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships,” the Oscar-winner said in a recent GQ cover interview for April 2025.

“As you get older, you don’t always have the same attitude toward things.” the Gone Girl alum added.

Lopez has also reportedly moved out of their marital mansion months after settling their divorce and bought a new property near her ex-husband's current home.

As of now, Lopez has not revealed further details of her new $18 million property in Los Angeles.

