King Charles releases first statement after cancer 'side effects'

King Charles has released his first statement after the monarch suffered ‘side effects’ from ongoing cancer treatment this week.

The monarch on Thursday was forced to cancel his appointments for the rest of the day and Friday after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

A day after making first public appearance, the palace has shared King Charles statement on social media.

King Charles statement was released with caption: “A message of condolence from His Majesty The King to the people of Myanmar following the devastating earthquake.”

King Charles message reads, “To the people of Myanmar,

“My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship.”

He continued “At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods.”