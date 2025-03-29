Buckingham Palace snubs Prince Harry yet again

Buckingham Palace has apparently snubbed Prince Harry yet again amid King Charles ongoing health crisis.

According to a report by The Sun, via the GB News, the duke was left in the dark by Palace as he was not informed on King Charles hospital visit due to the ‘side effects’ of his cancer treatment.

The outlet, citing sources, reported Palace chose not to inform Harry on King Charles health condition to avoid alarming him.

Earlier, King Charles on Thursday was forced to cancel his appointments for the rest of the day and Friday after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment, Palace had said.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," the statement said.

"His Majesty´s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed," the statement added, saying that the 76-year-old UK head of state had since returned to his home in Clarence House.

Archie and Lilibet doting father last saw King Charles for a half-hour visit in February 2024 after first hearing the monarch was diagnosed with cancer.