Meghan Markle faces new allegations after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision

Meghan Markle has faced fresh allegations from the chair of charity Sentebale after Prince Harry made a 'devastating' decision to resign as its patron.

Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka made fresh allegations against Meghan in an interview with the Financial Times.

Sophie, who has chaired Sentebale since 2023, claimed tensions with Prince Harry began in April 2024 when she refused what she described as a request to defend Meghan in the media.

She said: "I said no, we're not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine."

Sophie’s allegations came days after Harry stepped down from Sentebale after relationships within the organisation have "broken down beyond repair".

Prince Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso released a joint statement which reads, "Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it's what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity."

It added, "Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."